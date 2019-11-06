20 Double Puppy Names That Are Too Cute for Words

by John Woods

Bonnie and Clyde, Timon and Pumbaa, Laurel and Hardy; fame is usually fleeting but not for these dynamic duos!

If you’re buying two siblings from a litter, or perhaps you’re re-homing a pair from your local dog shelter, wouldn’t it be great to give them complimentary names?

Whether it’s a romantic, sibling, funny, best friends or silly names which you’re looking for, look no further! Here are twenty of the best duo names for your double trouble couple.

5 Romantic Double Puppy Names

#5: Mickey and Minnie

Why not name your pair of pups after Disney’s most well-loved couple, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. These names would be perfect if your dogs are small, black and white such as Havapoos or French Bulldogs.

#4: Elizabeth and Mr Darcy

He is an aloof romantic hero and she is the second most beautiful of five sisters, from Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’. If you have a beautiful female and a slightly aloof male, this would make a perfect duo of names.

#3: Bonnie and Clyde

Ideal for a naughty pair of puppies, Bonnie and Clyde were an American criminal couple who carried out bank robberies and stole from small shops and gas stations.

#2: Simba and Nala

Two fictional characters from ‘The Lion King’ fall in love and make every single viewer fall in love with them too. If you have two golden colored dogs, these names would be the perfect fit.

#1: Rose and Jack

One of the most famous love stories of all time, Rose and Jack were aboard the Titanic when it struck the iceberg. If your male pup would do anything to save and protect his lady, Rose and Jack and the best monikers for them.

5 Funny Double Puppy Names

#5: Homer and Marge

From the animated TV series, ‘The Simpsons’, this lovable and hilariously funny married couple have had people laughing worldwide since 1989. Homer and Marge is great pair of names for a funny doggy duo.

#4: Beavis and Butthead

Beavis and Butthead are the stars of an American sitcom who do stupid things when they’re bored. Do your two pups get up to mischief when they’re bored?

#3: Laurel and Hardy

A comedy duo that sprung to attention during the early Classical Hollywood era of American cinema; their slapstick comedy brought laughter to homes all around the world.

#2: Dumb and Dumber

Are your two dogs best friends, but slightly of the daft side? Perhaps you’d prefer to use their other names Lloyd and Harry – a great pair of names for two daft dogs.

#1: Brennan and Dale

Two 40 year old men who are thrust together in the comedy hit ‘Step-Brothers’ when their parents move in together. Brennan and Dale are a perfect pair of names for a pair of step-pooches.

5 Sibling Double Puppy Names

#5: Thing 1 and Thing 2

Two siblings brought to life by Dr. Suess in ‘The Cat in the Hat’ book. These two creatures get up to all sorts of trouble, and would suit a couple of red colored dogs.

#4: Kim and Kourtney

Do you have a pair of pampered pooches? Why not name your dogs after two of America’s most pampered celebrities.

#3: Jaden and Willow

Children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, these trendy and cool siblings would make great namesakes for a pair of cool relaxed pups.

#2: Serena and Venus

Perhaps your dogs are more active than cool? If they’re always on the go and love chasing balls, naming them after the famous tennis siblings is a great fit.

#1: Hansel and Gretel

Children of a poor woodcutter, this sibling pair are the fictional duo from the fairy tale ‘Hansel and Gretel’. This would make a cute pair of brother and sister names for your dogs.

5 Best Friend Double Puppy Names

#5:Timon and Pumbaa

The hilarious duo from Disney’s ‘The Lion King’, they are always having fun! This would be a fantastic pair of names for two dogs, especially if one of them is extra gassy!

#4: Ben and Jerry

If you love ice cream, name your pups after one of the most delicious ice creams out there. It wouldn’t be Ben without Jerry!

#3: Frodo and Sam

Frodo Bagins and Samwise Gamgee are two very loyal friends from ‘The Lord of the Rings’, if you’re looking for a pair of faithful names, then look no further.

#2: Starski and Hutch

A detective duo that protect the streets of Bay City; if you have a couple of best friends who love to patrol your yard, what better names are there?

#1:Buzz and Woody

These unlikely friends at the beginning of their journey on ‘Toy Story’, become the best of buddies towards the end.

We hope you’ve found the perfect pair of names in this roundup of duo dog names! If not, why not use these as inspiration and keep searching until you find the best fit?