2 Billion Bees In 2020

January 9, 2020

Our goal is to create 200k homes for bee families. Donating them to 100 affected countries.

Bees play an important role in our daily lives. Not many of us know how big of a difference can they make in a world

endangered by pollution, fast economy and bad management. In that spirit, we decided it’s time to make a wake-up-call and start acting.

We found the easy and fast way to do that for a friendly environment.

With a perfectly intergrated communication plan, we set out to work with bee hives,

targeting geographical areas that encounter such problems, donating two thousand hives

 to the associations of beekeepers from 100 affected countries.

We encourage state-of-the-art technology and we stimulate the protection of bee families.

And all we have to do is donate one dollar to save one hundred bees.

BEEat that!

WEBPAGE for Beerole: https://www.beerole.com/2billionbeesproject/ 

