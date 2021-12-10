It’s All a Balancing Act

Leontiev_E|BigStock

A Colorado man fostering a dog had just the trick to get the pooch adopted faster.

The man taught his canine pal how to balance everyday items on its head, hoping the move would help the dog stand out.

In a now-viral video, the pooch is seen balancing everything from a muffin, jar of Nutella, sizable decorative gourd, box of Goldfish and bottle of sriracha on its head — all while happily wagging its tail.

The scheme worked.

The irresistible dog was adopted by new owners, who can now show their pup’s party trick to everyone who comes over.

Picture/Video: HERE

