It’s My Jam

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are putting their game faces on.

The two stars and their fellow Voice coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton appear in the upcoming premiere episode of Jimmy Fallon’s new NBC variety game show That’s My Jam — and here’s sneak peek of them going head-to-head during a round of “Mixtape Medley Showdown.”

In the clip, Grande, 28, and Clarkson, 39, are tasked with singing a medley of all-time classic hits given to them by a wheel at random. Grande has to sing songs including Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again,” Cher’s “Believe,” Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” and Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” while Clarkson has to sing Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine,” Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” and Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart.”

The winner will be revealed when the entire episode airs on Monday, Nov. 29, immediately after The Voice live show ends at 10 p.m. ET. That’s My Jam then will premiere in its regular time slot on Monday, Jan. 3, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Video: HERE