Roads Closed due to Flooding in Western Washington

In the wake of record rainfall in Western Washington transportation officials closed major state highways.Here are the following road closures as transportation crews deal with flooding, in Whatcom and Skagit counties.

Interstate 5

Northbound at Nulle Road (MP 244).

Northbound off-ramp to Iowa Street (MP 253.6).

Northbound and southbound off-ramp to SR 539 Guide Meridian (MP 256).

State Route 9

Northbound and southbound from Sumas Avenue (MP 96.86) to the Canadian border crossing (MP 98.86).

Northbound and southbound from just south of Wickersham Street (MP 66) to Siper Road (MP 85).

Northbound and southbound at Hathaway Road (MP 63).

State Route 11

Northbound and southbound at Allen West Road (MP 2.9).

State Route 20

Eastbound and westbound from Cascadia Farms (MP 98) to Thornton Creek Road (MP 120).

State Route 530

Eastbound and westbound at Martin Road (MP 67).

Eastbound and westbound at Illabot Creek Road (MP 65).

State Route 539

Northbound just north of Kelly Road (MP 2.47) the right lane is closed.

State Route 542

Eastbound and westbound from State Route 9 at Nugent’s Corner (MP 10) to just west of Central Road (MP 33).

State Route 544

Eastbound and westbound from Kale Street (MP 7.24) to Robinson Street (MP 6.80).

State Route 546

Eastbound and westbound from Bender Road (MP 2.01) to Vinup Road (MP 2.53).

Eastbound and westbound at Trapline Road (MP 6.05).

Eastbound and westbound at Van Buren Road (MP 7).

State Route 547

Eastbound and westbound from just south of Bishop Road (MP 8.2) to Telegraph Road, near Sumas (MP 8.9).

WSDOT urges people to stay at home and avoid driving if you don’t need to be out on the roads.

