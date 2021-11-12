The Most Anxious City in the US

shisuka|BigStock

Of the 15 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S., Seattle is apparently the most stressed out.

The city has the highest percentage of adult residents who reported feeling “nervous, anxious or on edge” for at least several days in the last two weeks, The Seattle Times reported, citing data from the Census Bureau.

The Seattle Times analyzed the data from the survey to find that 54.5% of the Seattle population reported feeling stressed. The second-most anxious city was Houston, with 50.5% of the population reporting those feelings, the paper found.

Before we get to the list…

The American Heart Association has some tips to cope with stress.

We all have stress – at work, at home and on the road. Sometimes we can feel especially stressed because of a bad interaction with someone, too much work or everyday hassles like getting stuck in traffic.

Chronic stress can keep you from feeling and performing your best – mentally, physically and emotionally. But no one’s life is completely stress-free. It’s important to know how to manage the stress in your life. These three simple techniques will help you deal with stress.

1. Positive Self-Talk

Let’s be honest, we all talk to ourselves! Sometimes we talk out loud, but usually we do it in our heads. Self-talk can be positive (“I can do this” or “everything will be OK”) or negative (“I’ll never get better” or “I’m so stupid”). Negative self-talk increases stress. Positive self-talk can help you calm down and manage stress. With practice, you can learn to shift negative thoughts to positive ones. For example:

Negative to Positive

Instead of saying, “I can’t do this,” say, “I’ll do the best I can. I’ve got this.”

Instead of saying, “I hate it when this happens,” say, “I know how to deal with this – I’ve done it before.”

Instead of saying, “I feel helpless and alone,” say, “I can reach out and get help if I need it.”

Instead of saying, “I can’t believe I screwed up,” say, “I’m human, and we all make mistakes. I can fix it.”

To really make it work, practice positive self-talk every day – in the car, at your desk, before you go to bed or whenever you notice negative thoughts. It’s a great practice to teach kids, too!

2. Top 10 Emergency Stress-Stoppers

Emergency stress-stoppers are actions to help you defuse stress in the moment. You may need different stress-stoppers for different situations, and sometimes it helps to combine them.

Here are some stress relievers:

Count to 10 before you speak or react. Take a few slow, deep breaths until you feel your body un-clench a bit. Go for a walk, even if it’s just to the restroom and back. It can give you a chance to think things through. Try a quick meditation or prayer to get some perspective. If it’s not urgent, sleep on it and respond tomorrow. This works especially well for stressful emails and social media trolls. Walk away from the situation for a while, and handle it later once things have calmed down. Break down big problems into smaller parts. Take one step at a time. Turn on some chill music or an inspirational podcast to help you deal with road rage. Take a break to pet the dog, hug a loved one or do something to help someone else. Work out or do something active. Exercise is a great antidote for stress.

3. Stress-Busting Activities

Doing things you enjoy is a natural way to relieve stress and find your happy place. Even when you’re down, you may find pleasure in simple things like going for a walk, catching up with a friend or reading a good book.

When stress makes you feel bad, do something that makes you feel good – even if only for 10 or 15 minutes.\

Some of these stress-relieving activities may work for you:

Play with your kids or pets – outdoors, if possible.

Take a walk in nature.

Meditate or practice yoga.

Work in the garden or do a home improvement project.

Go for a walk, run or bike ride to clear your head.

Read a book, short story or magazine.

Meet a friend for coffee or a meal.

The key is to find your groove and make it a practice. You’ll be amazed at how quickly you may start to feel better once you disrupt the cycle of stress.

THE TOP !% MOST STRESSFUL CITIES!

To see how the rest of the top metro areas ranked, here’s The Seattle Times’ analysis:

1. Seattle

Percentage of the population who reported feeling “nervous, anxious or on edge” (stressed out): 54.5%

2. Houston

Stressed out: 50.5%

3. Boston

Stressed out: 48.8%

4. Philadelphia

Stressed out: 48%

5. San Francisco

Stressed out: 47.7%

6. Washington, D.C.

Stressed out: 46.5%

7. Chicago

Stressed out: 46.3%

8. Phoenix, Arizona

Stressed out: 46.3%

9. Los Angeles

Percentage of the population who reported feeling “nervous, anxious or on edge” for at least several days in the last two weeks: 46.1%

10. Detroit

Stressed out: 43.9%

11. Riverside, California

Stressed out: 43.7%

12. Dallas

Stressed out: 43.1%

13. New York City

Stressed out: 42%

14. Miami

Stressed out: 39.7%

15. Atlanta

Stressed out: 39%

American Heart Association

