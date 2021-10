Camila Cabello enlisted the help of a mariachi band to debut a new song, “La Buena Vida,” during her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

“La Buena Vida” will appear on Cabello’s upcoming album, Familia (she co-wrote it with Ricky Reed and Cheche Alara), and the Tiny Desk performance featured the California-based outfit, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.

