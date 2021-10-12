Who Says There’s No Free Lunch? I Mean Breakfast

Teachers are going to get a little extra lovin’ this week with free breakfast “Thank You” meals from McDonald’s as a token of appreciation.

Any educator, including teachers, administrators, and school staff can go to McDonald’s now through October 15 to receive their breakfast meal, McDonald’s said in a news release Friday.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we’re proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger said in the release

“We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can.”

Educators will have to show their work ID to receive their Thank You meal, which will come in a Happy Meal box. The meal will include hash browns and a sandwich — either an egg McMuffin, bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or a sausage biscuit.