The Cat’s Meow

Cats often get accused of being much less personable than dogs.

While they tend to be much more independent than their canine counterparts,

a new study finds there’s much more to a cat’s personality than meets the eye.

A team from the University of Helsinki say they’ve identified seven distinct personality

and behavioral traits which cats display regularly.

Activity/playfulness

Fearfulness

Aggression towards humans

Sociability towards humans

Sociability towards cats

Litterbox issues (relieving themselves in inappropriate places or displaying poor litterbox cleanliness)

Excessive grooming

If you think cats can be difficult to get along with in their own homes,

scientists say don’t even think about trying this study in a lab.

The Finnish team opted to survey owners at home, noting that cats don’t necessarily

behave like themselves when you take them out of their comfortable environments.

