The Cat’s Meow

Cats often get accused of being much less personable than dogs.
While they tend to be much more independent than their canine counterparts,
a new study finds there’s much more to a cat’s personality than meets the eye.
A team from the University of Helsinki say they’ve identified seven distinct personality
and behavioral traits which cats display regularly.
- Activity/playfulness
- Fearfulness
- Aggression towards humans
- Sociability towards humans
- Sociability towards cats
- Litterbox issues (relieving themselves in inappropriate places or displaying poor litterbox cleanliness)
- Excessive grooming
If you think cats can be difficult to get along with in their own homes,
scientists say don’t even think about trying this study in a lab.
The Finnish team opted to survey owners at home, noting that cats don’t necessarily
behave like themselves when you take them out of their comfortable environments.
