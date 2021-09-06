It’s a Hot Commodity

zhuravlev|BigStock

We’ve apparently reached that point in the pandemic where toilet paper is a hot commodity again.

Seriously? Did we learn nothing from the first rodeo?

Procter & Gamble, says it is boosting production—operating factories 24 hours per day,

seven days a week—in response to increased demand.

Paper-product sales were up 8% in the three weeks ending Aug. 22

compared to the same period a year ago, according to IRI. Business Insider.

Customers have been complaining about shortages of toilet paper and water at some Costco stores since July.

In a July survey of 1,000 adults cited by Supermarket News, 69% said they were considering replenishing

their stockpile of groceries and other essential items due to the delta variant.

The top stockpile items: toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and paper towels.

