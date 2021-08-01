75 Year Old Influencer

“If you really want to change you’re going to have to change...

who you think you are deep down inside,” 73 year old Joan MacDonald says.

“As long as you keep telling yourself you’re a snacker you’re going to continue

to snack when you’re stressed or bored.

As long as you continue to tell yourself that you’re a drinker then you’ll eventually

go back to a glass of wine at night or on the weekends with friends.

As long as you keep telling yourself that you’re too old, or too injured,

or too overweight, you’ll keep on going back to that story when you are faced

with the inevitable challenges ahead of you.

So changing your mindset/changing your identity,

THIS is absolutely key to lasting transformation.”

In 2017, Joan MacDonald began her fitness journey.

She was 70 years old, weighed nearly 200 lbs, and had rising blood pressure and kidney troubles.

She was also on medication for cholesterol and acid reflux, and her doctor wanted to double the dose.

“I was sick and tired of being sick and tired,” MacDonald said in an interview.

So, she decided to leave her home in Ontario and move to Mexico to join her daughter,

Michelle, who works as a fitness coach.

MacDonald began with some daily cardio and would train on weights about 4 days a week.

She also changed her diet.

“I started getting used to eating 5 balanced meals a day.

A pre-workout meal, post-workout meal, and three other meals.

Before, I had been eating 3 meals a day but wasn’t aware of breaking meals up into protein, fat, and carbs.”

Within nine months, she was off all medication.

