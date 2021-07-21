Emergency Funding for Alumni of Foster Care

Are you between the age of 23 – 26? Did you spend time in foster care after your 15th birthday?

After learning of the devastating effect COVID-19 was having on youth and young adults

who experienced foster care,

Congress voted to provide over $400 million in emergency pandemic relief programs to

current and former foster youth. Each state has different programs and Eligibility requirements.

Treehouse is partnering with the Department of Children Youth, & Families (DCYF) to distribute

$1.65 million in pandemic relief funds to foster care alumni between now and September 30th 2021.

The purpose of this funding is to help young adult alumni of Foster care recover and

stabilize from the financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

You may be eligible for relief funding to cover expenses related to

education, housing, transportation, food and much more.

