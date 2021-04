From the Chicken Dance to the chicken stroll.

Pet chicken owners are weird people.

We’ve already featured Chicken Helmets, T-Rex Arms For Chickens,

and even Chickens In Tutus.

Today we bring you the perfect babe-mobile that will let you take your

favorite chicks for a stroll around town.

Apparently it’s the latest trend. Seriously… Is there anything chicken owners won’t do?

