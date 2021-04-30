Spotlighting “Spot” A Hikers 911

Joining me today IS Denise Corporate communications director with Spot

Satellite tracking systems.

SPOT offers peace of mind, using 100% satellite technology.

SPOT products keep you connected to the people and things that matter most.

SPOT allows you to track assets, send and receive messages, send your GPS

position and status, mark waypoints, track your progress on SPOT

Mapping and notify search and rescue officials in the event of an emergency.

In the Pacific Northwest we have treacherous hiking trails and Spot is a way

for the family to know their hiker is safe and for the hiker to know

that if they get in trouble they can get help even without a cell phone.

https://www.findmespot.com

