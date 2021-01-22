Spotlighting MC Health Life Coach Healthy Challenges

Marcelle Crooks is a Chef, a Health and Life coach,

she is challenging us to think about ways to include more healthy foods into our daily life.

One condition, must be delicious and something you want to try.

With Covid we are gaining weight and getting out of our normal routines,

so the challenges are to get us back into a healthy place

so we can fight off Covid and feel better while doing it.

She is a living example that we can begin heal our bodies with good healthy food.

https://www.mchealthlifecoach.com/

