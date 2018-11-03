19 Everyday Life Hacks that Include Bread Tags, Scooping Ice Cream, Peeling Oranges and Hard Boiled Eggs

Deviled eggs, one of may favorites and reminds me of my Grandma who always had a giant plate of them as an appetizer for Thanksgiving. So simple, so delish (and can be very filling:) But first things first, boiling and peeling…the perfect egg. Sometimes when I peel, the shell sticks and pulls the egg apart. Other times, they (shells) seem to pull right off. I always thought it had to do something with the freshness of the egg, or perhaps they were refrigerated, or the fact that I simply boiled them wrong? LOL, wait what? Seems all these things can come into play. So the last batch I Googled and found something that works.

How do you make hard boiled eggs easy to peel? FOLLOW THESE STEPS…

