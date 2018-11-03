19 Everyday Life Hacks that Include Bread Tags, Scooping Ice Cream, Peeling Oranges and Hard Boiled Eggs

Deviled eggs, one of may favorites and reminds me of my Grandma who always had a giant plate of them as an appetizer for Thanksgiving. So simple, so delish (and can be very filling:) But first things first, boiling and peeling…the perfect egg. Sometimes when I peel, the shell sticks and pulls the egg apart. Other times, they (shells) seem to pull right off. I always thought it had to do something with the freshness of the egg, or perhaps they were refrigerated, or the fact that I simply boiled them wrong? LOL, wait what? Seems all these things can come into play. So the last batch I Googled and found something that works.
- Cover the eggs with lukewarm water.
- Add in vinegar and pinch salt.
- Bring to a full boil over medium heat; boil for 2 minutes (start timing after the water reaches a full boil).
- Remove from heat cover with a tight lid.
- Allow the eggs to stand for 11 minutes.
So many tips out there, even the TODAY SHOW had a feature on it:
1. Use eggs that are not super fresh
2. Start with boiling water
3. Shock in cold water and gently shake
4. Peel underwater
5. Use a spoon, slip under cracked shell
6. For large batches, place the eggs in a plastic container with some water and gently shake
Full story and video (HERE)
Alright, we got the boiled egg down so now let’s move on to the other 18 interesting life hacks…