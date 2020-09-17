10 Year Drumming Protege Gets a Surprise

“She got the power/ She got the soul/ Gonna save the world with her rock & roll!”
A few weeks ago, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl found himself embroiled in
an epic drum battle with 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell.
After Nandi drummed along to a song of Grohl’s choosing,
Them Crooked Vultures’ “Dead End Friends,”
the former Nirvana drummer faced the music and admitted defeat.
Then he wrote a song just for Nandi.
That’s a Thank You Thursday!
