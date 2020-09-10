Knock Knock~”Who’s There?”~ No One

Trick or Treating FORBIDDEN in LA!
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released guidelines forbidding
door-to-door trick-or-treating.
because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches
and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters.
‘Trunk-or-treating’ events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed. “
Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors.
Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are not allowed.
While we’re on the topic of banning, let’s also ban anyone from uttering the phrase “trunk-or-treating.”
Full Story: HERE
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069