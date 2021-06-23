187 Days until Christmas 2021

Serenkonata|BigStock

But people are not waiting that long to get their “Elf Ears On.”

For centuries, pointy elven ears were viewed by many as an

undesirable beauty flaw — now young people are lining up to get them.

In China, many women are getting dangerous plastic surgery to attain “elf ears.”

Most, though, are not striving to look like J. R. R. Tolkien’s Legolas or J.K. Rowling’s Dobby.

These beauty seekers claim that by enlarging their ears,

their faces look slimmer and thus more attractive.

“The results are very obvious,” Song Yao, a clothing store owner from Hangzhou

who underwent the surgery, says “You can see my ears from the front,

and overall I look more energetic.”

Many Chinese female celebrities were also hyping the trend.

Protruding ears are traditionally considered a symbol of good luck in China,

which has helped the elf-ear trend to take over local social media platforms,

and has attracted over 700 million views.

Many videos of users with surgically altered ears have also gone viral on China’s version of TikTok.

However, despite all the newfound popularity, the trend has received a lot of pushback both

from social media users and medical professionals.

Another viral hashtag on Weibo garnering over 200 million views asks:

“What do you think of social appearance anxiety progressing to involve the ears?”

Many users noted in comments that these body modifications do not make someone

more beautiful — especially when the trend may die out soon.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069