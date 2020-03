Make Them Feel Useful and Important

Some good idea’s to support people in quarantine.

This one is my favorite.

8. Ask Their Advice

Helping someone feel that they are still needed even when they are in need of help themselves is a wonderful gift.

Call to ask their advice on a problem you’re having.

We all need to feel needed so if you have older people in your life who are alone due to this virus get their advice on things.

Hint hint kids….

For more tips: HERE

