Skeleton Crew

January 24, 2020

Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! 

One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 in Salt Lake City.

People will do anything to get to their destinations faster including disguising a skeleton in the passenger seat

to travel in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane.

By federal law, states may allow energy-efficient vehicles with single occupants to use the lane at a reduced toll.

However, the Arizona man wasn’t driving in one.

Full Story and Skeleton: HERE

