One of the best parts of Halloween for some is dressing up in your favorite costume, but for an Elkhart boy, it’s not that simple.

4-year old Zephan Cantu is in a wheelchair and wants to be a superhero for Halloween.

With support from , a nonprofit organization, Penn High School sculpture and robotics students

worked for six weeks building a costume for him.

They created an over-sized Incredible Hulk Smash Machine.

Saturday, Zephan saw it for the first time.

His family says this costume will make trick-or-treating the best it’s ever been for him.

“Seeing like 50 or 60 people here, all helping this one family with their kid…it makes me feel nice about myself

knowing our community comes together to help people like this,” said David Simonetti, Penn Robotics.

The professional prop department at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart is creating a costume for Zephan to

wear while he rides around in the wheelchair costume.