Pay To Park And Pay To Ride

Commuters will now have to pay if they want a guaranteed space at one of King County Metro’s busiest park-and-ride lots.

The King County Council approved the pay-to-park scheme Wednesday by a 5-to-3 vote.

Under the plan, monthly permits will be available at 10 of the busiest park-and-rides owned by King County Metro.

Drivers would pay between $60 and $120 per month for guaranteed access to parking between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Monday through Friday, beginning this fall.

I wonder if that is cheaper than just parking downtown?

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069