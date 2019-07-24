Pay To Park And Pay To Ride

Commuters will now have to pay if they want a guaranteed space at one of King County Metro’s busiest park-and-ride lots.
The King County Council approved the pay-to-park scheme Wednesday by a 5-to-3 vote.
Under the plan, monthly permits will be available at 10 of the busiest park-and-rides owned by King County Metro.
Drivers would pay between $60 and $120 per month for guaranteed access to parking between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Monday through Friday, beginning this fall.
I wonder if that is cheaper than just parking downtown?
