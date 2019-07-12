Credit: BigStockPhoto

Washington Roads Rank Worst In Nation

July 12, 2019

Washington was found to have the 9th worst highways in the nation.

Some people might call this job security (like me).  For others it is just one big hassle after another.

when it comes to road and bridge conditions, according to AutoInsurance.org. A whopping 15% of roads in the state

were rated in “poor” condition according to Federal Highway Administration Data.

On the other side, Kansas was deemed to have the best roads with 84% in good condition, followed by Nevada, Florida, Alabama and North Dakota.

“American bridges received a C+ on the 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, while American roads received a D rating,” researchers wrote.

The rest of the story: HERE

 

