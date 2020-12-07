17 Themed Holiday Theme Party Ideas

Not only do they work IRL but on Zoom as well.
However, it’s not enough to simply throw a basic holiday party,
especially if it’s for the type of crowd that has seen it all when it
comes to unique celebrations. Whether it’s a real-life party or a Zoom shindig,
you’re going to want to dazzle and impress your guests.
No pressure! But seriously, don’t freak out;
all you need is a cool and creative theme for your holiday soiree. Easy-peasy.
Christmas Candyland
Junk Food White Elephant
A Very Mariah Carey Christmas
Pet Ugly Sweater Party
Secret Santa Exchange
Ornament Decorating Night
Hallmark Christmas Movie Marathon
Christmas Horror Movie Night (WHAT?)
Christmas Carol-oke
Craftmas Party
Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest
Under the Mistletoe
Movie-Inspired Potluck
Gingerbread House-Making
Old Hollywood
Latke-Making Party
Pajama Party
Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069
.