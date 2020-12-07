17 Themed Holiday Theme Party Ideas

New Africa|BigStock

Not only do they work IRL but on Zoom as well.

However, it’s not enough to simply throw a basic holiday party,

especially if it’s for the type of crowd that has seen it all when it

comes to unique celebrations. Whether it’s a real-life party or a Zoom shindig,

you’re going to want to dazzle and impress your guests.

No pressure! But seriously, don’t freak out;

all you need is a cool and creative theme for your holiday soiree. Easy-peasy.

Christmas Candyland

Junk Food White Elephant

A Very Mariah Carey Christmas

Pet Ugly Sweater Party

Secret Santa Exchange

Ornament Decorating Night

Hallmark Christmas Movie Marathon

Christmas Horror Movie Night (WHAT?)

Christmas Carol-oke

Craftmas Party

Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

Under the Mistletoe

Movie-Inspired Potluck

Gingerbread House-Making

Old Hollywood

Latke-Making Party

Pajama Party

.