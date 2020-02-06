Credit: BigStockPhoto

17 Rivers Flooding

February 6, 2020

Relentless rain is triggering renewed flooding on more than a dozen rivers Thursday across Western Washington.

We all know not to drive in standing water right?

Major flooding is expected or already occurring on four rivers – the Snoqualmie near Carnation, the Tolt above Carnation,

the Carbon near Fairfax and the Cowlitz at Randle.

Four other rivers are experiencing moderate flooding – the Cedar near Landsburg,

the Snoqualmie near Snoqualmie Falls, the White at R Street Bridge, the Snohomish at Snohomish and near Monroe,

and Issaquah Creek in Issaquah.

And yet the rain just keeps coming, thanks to an atmospheric river aimed at our region,

with a flood watch in effect through Friday afternoon across most of Western Washington.

>For a list of warnings/advisories issued by the National Weather Service: Click here

If you live in any of these areas pack your car accordingly, just in case! Snacks, water, blanket and phone charger!

