After leaving One Direction early last year, Styles has finally released his first solo single, “Sign of the Times” and critics and “Directioners” are falling head-over-heels in love with it.

LA Times referred in an article of the new single as a ‘power-ballad’ of sorts, reminiscence of 1970s guitar riffs and David Bowe’s “Hunky Dory”. Styles spoke with BBC Radio One on Thursday about his new solo career, making executive decisions on his music without the support of a group… and how his stepdad thought there was a duck sound in his new album?

“I played it to them the first time and there’s one song on the album where there’s a bit with a vocal effect on it. The whole album finished then my stepdad said: “I’ve one question, where did you get the duck from, how did you get a duck in the studio?” I was like: ‘That was me, thanks’.”

Written by Mandi Ringgenberg