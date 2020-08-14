15 Cents for a Movie????

World Image|Bigstock

AMC Theatres are opening up on August 20th with big savings for opening day.

AMC Theatres has just endured one of the most traumatic periods in its hundred-year history.

As the theater chain looks to reopen 100 of its locations on Aug. 20

after shutting them down last spring during the coronavirus pandemic,

it has hit on a novel way to bring back audiences while paying tribute to its past.

For one day only, tickets at the theaters will sell for 15 cents,

roughly the equivalent of what it cost to watch a movie in 1920.

That’s the year that the company’s founders, the Dubinsky Brothers,

began operations with a single movie screen in Kansas City, Missouri.

Of course, the movies that people will be able to buy tickets to see won’t be new blockbusters.

They will be legacy titles such as “Black Panther” and “The Empire Strikes Back.”