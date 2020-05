This moist cake containing grated carrot and typically topped with a buttercream or cream cheese icing is a personal favorite. That said:

Easy ‘Betty’ Carrot Cake ( HERE )

) Martha’s Carrot Cake ( HERE )

) Layer Carrot Cake ( HERE)

Multi-Layer Carrot Cake ( HERE )

) Vegan Butter-Cream Carrot Cake ( HERE )

) Carrot Cake Cupcakes ( HERE )

) SEVERAL MORE RECIPES & IDEAS (HERE)

Oh, and check this one out…