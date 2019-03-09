138 Hour In Traffic? WHAT?

Seattle ranks as the sixth most congested city in America and the third for the number of hours lost per year in traffic.
Seattle drivers lose 138 hours annually stuck in traffic – that’s nearly six days spent in a car last year.
INRIX, a Kirkland-based company, calculated the worst daily drive from the outer fringe of the metro area, maybe some 20 miles away,
to the core. Then they compared that to free-flowing traffic.
Each driver loses $1,932 in operating costs like gas, the report says – that averages to 2.9 billion lost for the City of Seattle.
