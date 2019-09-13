Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

13 Ways To Not ‘FEAR’ Friday 13th

September 13, 2019

Another FRIDAY 13th is upon us!  Are you superstitious about it?  If so, why?  And how did all this start?   Well, it really is unclear but some give it a good go (HERE)

If the day does kinda weird you out, here are some things you can do:

 

  • For 13 minutes go outside and sit somewhere in silence
  • Draw 13 smiley faces
  • Put 13 pennies in a jar and make a wish
  • Tell 13 people you love them before midnight
  • Give 13 hugs to 13 different people before midnight

8 more ways to conquer your FRIDAY 13th fears (HERE)

Outside of that, embrace the day and snuggle in tonight with a good Stephen King book:)

 

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 3X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital who once participated weekly in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
