13 Ways To Not ‘FEAR’ Friday 13th

Another FRIDAY 13th is upon us! Are you superstitious about it? If so, why? And how did all this start? Well, it really is unclear but some give it a good go (HERE)
If the day does kinda weird you out, here are some things you can do:
- For 13 minutes go outside and sit somewhere in silence
- Draw 13 smiley faces
- Put 13 pennies in a jar and make a wish
- Tell 13 people you love them before midnight
- Give 13 hugs to 13 different people before midnight
8 more ways to conquer your FRIDAY 13th fears (HERE)
Outside of that, embrace the day and snuggle in tonight with a good Stephen King book:)