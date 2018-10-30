12 Places To Take The Kids Trick Or Treating.

Other than your own neighborhood of course. 🙂

Creepy Crawl, Garfield

For ages 5 and younger, toddler gym, snacks, crafts, costumes welcome, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Garfield Community Center, 2323 E. Cherry St., Seattle; free (206-684-4788 or parkways.seattle.gov/page/2).

Admiral District Trick or Treat

Boo Bash at the Beach

Trick or treating, music, games, crafts, for all ages, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Safeway parking lot, 9262 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov/page/2).

Trick or Treat, Columbia City

Trick or treat at participating businesses, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Columbia City, Rainier Avenue South from South Edmunds Street to South Hudson Street, Seattle (columbiacityseattle.com/events).

All Treats, No Tricks, Northgate Mall

Trick or treat at participating businesses for ages 12 and younger in costume, activities, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle (simon.com/mall/northgate-mall/stream/all-treats-no-tricks-6019257).

Halloween Trick or Treat, Edmonds

Trick or treat at participating businesses, costume contest for kids, adults and pets, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, flash mob dance 6-6:30 p.m., downtown Edmonds; food bank donations requested (edmondswa.com/events/halloween-extravaganza.html).

Halloween Trick or Treat, Factoria

Trick or treat at participating businesses, music, games, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Marketplace@Factoria, 4055 Factoria Square Mall S.E., Bellevue (marketplaceatfactoria.com/events_view.asp?eveid=712).

Mall-O-Ween, Crossroads

Trick or treat for kids in costume while supplies last, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, concert 6 p.m., Crossroads Bellevue, 15600 N.E. Eighth St., Bellevue (crossroadsbellevue.com).

Trick or Treat, Kirkland

Treat or treat through the downtown area, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, downtown Kirkland (explorekirkland.com).

Tricks & Treats, Redmond Town Center

For all ages, in costume, trick-or-treating at merchants, 4-7 p.m. while supplies last Wednesday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/event/halloween-tricks-treats).

Des Moines Trick or Treat and Halloween Carnival

Trick or treat at local merchants along Marine View Drive and Seventh Avenue South, 3-6 p.m.; Halloween carnival for ages 12 and younger, 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Des Moines Field House, 1000 S. 220th St., Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org).

Halloween, Kent Station

Trick or treat at local merchants while supplies last, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, costume contest 4:30 p.m., Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way, Kent (kentstation.com).