102 Year Old Gramma Gets Down on Zoom P.E. Class

After a year apart, great grandma joins grandson in zoom P.E. class.

A  great grandma is going viral after joining her great grandson’s virtual PE class.

Last week, they were reunited after spending nearly a year apart due to the pandemic.

Angela Groch and hubby got vaccinated and decided to bring their 6-year-old son

Brody to see his great-grandma after all this time.

That is when 102-year-old Julia Fulkerson started working out with him.

The PE class quickly turned into a bonding moment full of laughs and free-styling.

Great-grandma got right with it joining in doing the PE exercise,

The video has racked up more than 400,000 views online.
Grandma is thrilled it is bringing others happiness too.

