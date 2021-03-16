102 Year Old Gramma Gets Down on Zoom P.E. Class

After a year apart, great grandma joins grandson in zoom P.E. class.

A great grandma is going viral after joining her great grandson’s virtual PE class.

Last week, they were reunited after spending nearly a year apart due to the pandemic.

Angela Groch and hubby got vaccinated and decided to bring their 6-year-old son

Brody to see his great-grandma after all this time.

That is when 102-year-old Julia Fulkerson started working out with him.

The PE class quickly turned into a bonding moment full of laughs and free-styling.

Great-grandma got right with it joining in doing the PE exercise,