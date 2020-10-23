102 Year Old Checks Skydiving off Bucket List

A 102-year-old Maryland woman took a huge leap of faith Sunday afternoon as part of her huge bucket list item: skydiving.

Vivian “Millie” Bailey may be 102 but she continues soaring new heights.

While filming an episode featuring her life for the series Honor Flight Heroes

(to air Veterans Day at 7 pm Eastern on Discovery Networks’ American Heroes Channel),

Millie was asked if there was one thing left that she wants to do but hasn’t had the chance to do yet.

“You are not going to believe it,” she laughed.

.”The thing I’d like to do is do a parachute jump like President Bush did.”

It would cost her $300 but would like if someone could take her skydiving and not charge her.

The Honor Flight Heroes production company decided to pick up the tab and help Millie

accomplish this bucket list item… and, of course,

film it for inclusion in the program. “You couldn’t ask for a more thrill-packed ending to the episode

,” explained Eric J. Roberts, executive producer for the series.

“Millie would be the first 102-year-old person on Mars if it could be arranged!”

