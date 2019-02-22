100 New Transportation Projects?

The Forward Washington plan as it’s called, contains close to 100 projects.

Some of the larger needs include rebuilding the Highway 2 trestle in Snohomish County, widening Highway 18 from Issaquah-Hobart Road to the Raging River, improving the Port of Tacoma interchange at Interstate 5, widening Highway 3 in Kitsap County and rebuilding the I-5 bridge at Vancouver.

The price tag for all of this is $16.6 billion.

Sen. Hobbs also said that this new plan would create 65,000 jobs over the next 10 years.

The first hearing on this plan is on the last day of February.

