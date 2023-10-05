10 TV Show Preferences Women Say Are Dating Red Flags

ArtMediaWorx|BigStock

IF A MAN SAYS HE LOVES THESE SERIES, YOU MIGHT WANT TO ASK SOME FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS.

When it comes to dating, there are countless “red flags” that you may be looking out for. Some singles are bothered if their date doesn’t pay for dinner, while others are have requirements when it comes to how quickly one responds to their texts or calls. But, red flags don’t always have to do with dating itself. A potential partner’s interests can also offer some possibly troubling clues, including their opinions about pop culture. Some women who date men have cited TV shows that raise red flags for them, whether that’s because a guy loves a show too much or enjoys it for the wrong reasons.

Top 10 Red Flag Shows:

Breaking Bad Mad Men Rick and Morty Game of Thrones (WHAT?) Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story BoJack Horseman Family Guy How I Met Your Mother Succession Hating Reality TV

This isn’t about a particular show, but some women find that dismissing this entire genre to be a red flag. a Reddit user wrote, “Dudes who are weirdly anti-reality tv. like i don’t care if they don’t watch it/aren’t interested in it but if they think watching it inherently makes you an idiot.”

Another shared, “Some men are so obnoxious about reality TV. I tried once telling a man he would like Survivor, and he said he refuses to watch trashy TV. It was right then when I knew I couldn’t mention that I also watch Love Island and KUWTK [Keeping Up with the Kardashians] if he thought fricking Survivor was trashy.”

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069