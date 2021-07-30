10 Self Care Tips for Burnt Out Moms

93% of working mothers report feeling burnt out – if not completely flamed out.
Motherhood coach, maternal mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author
of Motherhood – The Unspoken Ivana Poku is here to help.
Poku believes in every mother’s power to achieve.
But it wasn’t always that way.
After she gave birth to twin boys, she did not feel anything like she had expected.
She hated being a mom and longed to turn back time.
Today, Poku knows that she was suffering from postnatal depression,
a syndrome impacting more than one in ten new mothers.
Even if a mom doesn’t experience clinical depression,
many feel lonely and overwhelmed in the early months of their child’s life.
Without relevant information and support,
mothers easily can fall into the trap of guilt and self-doubt.
This effect has been magnified many times over by the pandemic,
which has increased everyone’s sense of anxiety, lack of control and isolation.
After she pulled through her postnatal depression,
Poku set up Mumsjouney in order to help mothers around the world get their power back.
Her hope is that they never have to feel like she did.
1. Repeat this mantra every day
“I am doing the best I can with the resources I have available. I am an amazing mum
and I am proud of everything I do, every single day.”
2. Take regular breaks
You do not have to do anything big or time-consuming.
You can start with a 10-minute bath, walk, or with reading your favorite book in silence.
3. Focus on your strengths, not your weaknesses
Every day, before you go to sleep, remind yourself of all the amazing things you did that day.
You will be surprised by how many amazing things you will come up with once you give it a good think.
4. Ask for help
The solution is to ask for help as often as you can.
Asking for help doesn’t mean that you are weak.
It means that you choose to remain strong.
5. Talk
Letting things out lifts a huge weight off your shoulders and creates space for new, more joyful feelings.
6. Do something new every week
Try a different route on the way to grocery shopping, go to new places,
try new foods, find a new hobby, do new activities with your kids,
play a new game… The options are limitless.
7. Journal
Journaling is one of the most powerful tools to help you understand your feelings,
get rid of your limiting beliefs, fears, or worries, and create a strong foundation
for anything you want to be, do, or have.
Journaling prompts are great but you can start with simply free writing.
Every day, take five to ten minutes to offload anything that’s on your mind.
You will be amazed by the shifts you experience if you do this regularly.
8. Set worry time
It is better to worry for ten minutes a day than in short spurts throughout the day and night.
9. Create a mummy group and help each other out
Not only will this save you some money, but you will also create great friendships.
10. Schedule a regular five-minute exercise session
Even if you exercise “only” for five minutes three times a week,
it’s still better than no exercise at all.