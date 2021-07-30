10 Self Care Tips for Burnt Out Moms

DimaBerlin|big Stock

93% of working mothers report feeling burnt out – if not completely flamed out.

Motherhood coach, maternal mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author

of Motherhood – The Unspoken Ivana Poku is here to help.

Poku believes in every mother’s power to achieve.

But it wasn’t always that way.

After she gave birth to twin boys, she did not feel anything like she had expected.

She hated being a mom and longed to turn back time.

Today, Poku knows that she was suffering from postnatal depression,

a syndrome impacting more than one in ten new mothers.

Even if a mom doesn’t experience clinical depression,

many feel lonely and overwhelmed in the early months of their child’s life.

Without relevant information and support,

mothers easily can fall into the trap of guilt and self-doubt.

This effect has been magnified many times over by the pandemic,

which has increased everyone’s sense of anxiety, lack of control and isolation.

After she pulled through her postnatal depression,

Poku set up Mumsjouney in order to help mothers around the world get their power back.

Her hope is that they never have to feel like she did.