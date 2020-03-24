10 Parenting Hacks To Help During The Coronavirus Lockdown.

This is uncharted territory for most of us and we’re all kind of learning on the fly. While everyone is different on their ways of getting through the days, here are some hacks that might be fun to try.

Have a schedule and try to stick to it.

When days are hard to tell apart, it is better to have a routine to follow. It gives a sense of control to the parents, and a calming sense of familiarity to the children.

Having a morning ritual.

As parents, our needs take a back seat with kids hankering, after all, our attention. Consistency of a morning ritual has helped me make them understand that I too need time to myself. That one hour in the morning is my time, that is when hubby takes over watching the kids, before he sits at his desk to start his workday. You could have that one hour any time of the day, simply make it a part of the days’ routine.

Three planned activities a day.

I try to keep a structure where there will be three planned activities that I initiate, the rest of the day they come up with ideas. One is some physical exercise, YouTube has great options for kids fitness videos. Second is academics, where they do worksheets or we go over concepts that need more work. The third activity is always a fun one, art, science experiment, a game we can play, bake a cake, make paper planes, puzzles or acting out a play.

Read, Read, Read.

We love reading. We try to read at least three books a day. Sometimes, the number goes up, this does not include story time with dad at night. Try to ask questions and make the reading process more engaging. Questions such as if they like the ending, how would they change it? Who was their favourite character and why?

Have a healthy discussion around the present situation.

Kids are keen observers, explain to them in age-appropriate language what COVID-19 is and what is happening around the world. Assure them that they are safe and everyone needs to take precautions. I find solution-oriented conversations more productive when talking to kids. Instead of just informing them that hands need to be washed and we cannot go out of the house, ask them what measures they think we all can take besides the above-mentioned ones. You would be surprised at the creativity and the consequent cooperation.

Calming down.

I believe in energy healing and give my children grounding energy at least once a day. They love it, and I know that it calms them down. Whatever your faith, connect your kids to their rich inner life. Ask them to draw what they are feeling, art as therapy works wonders. Paint your inner thoughts too, it’s super relaxing and releases a lot of pent up stress.

Taking a chill pill.

Relax, breathe, enjoy the little moments, sometimes scream into the pillow, REPEAT.

Ask kids to help in household chores.

Of course, age-appropriate chores could be keeping their clothes in the cupboards, taking out the toys and books they don’t play or read anymore. Helping themselves to a simple snack, peanut butter and banana when they are hungry in between meals (they make for enthusiastic minions! evil laugh!)

Allow them to get bored.

I remember as a child we had few toys and very little screen time (the much anticipated Chitrahaar), but it never bothered us. We would make our own games, I remember staring at walls with no agenda and making stories up in my head. We grew up fine. In fact, I think getting bored is as important as being engaged in activities. The space, lets us reflect, question and create.

Just be together.

I think that is my favorite part of the day. At night, we all play UNO whilst listening to music. We have played it enough times for the thick cards to turn into a deck of butter paper. It is when all of us unwind and gang up against one person (me) and show where our true loyalties lie (with their dad).

We have taken selfies out of boredom, documented impromptu rock shows. When the parents can’t physically move anymore, the kids are yet to yawn past midnight, and I roar into the night saying this is all rubbish, and we need to be in bed, this cannot go on forever, that I need my space. They snuggle next to me and remind me, that we are in this together and it is ok to be angry sometimes. We know we will get through this. We know we have spoken about feelings and emotions and how we are there for each other. During this distressful time, we all need to be reminded of that every day.

Happy imperfect you, happy imperfect parenting!

Stay safe.