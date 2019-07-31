10 Hotel Tips For Summer Vacation Travel

Sure, some of these are common sense, or at least I thought they were. But these things aren’t often discussed so for anyone staying where they leave the light on for you all the way up to the Four Seasons here’s some hints, tips and tricks when it comes to hotels.Read Full Article CLICK HERE

I LOVE staying in hotels. That feeling where you open the door to your room for the first time or explore how cool the bathroom is (I ADORE stand up showers) I never feel guilty about turning the thermostat down too low in the summer and piling under 6 different blankets.

I was with this article all the way… until the suggested I stay in a hostel. Nope… sorry. I’m not 19 anymore and not backpacking thought Europe. So hostel? That makes me hostile!