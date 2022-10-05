10 Fun and Easy Halloween Games for Kids

If you want a game that offers some lightly scary thrills, this is a good choice. For this one, you need to enlist a friend or family member to be “the witch”, and then costume them in witch garb. Take the kids into a room where “the witch” is asleep in a chair at the back of the room. Initiate a silent game of “Red Light Green Light”, where instead of calling out “red light” or “green light” you hold up either a red sign or a green sign. Remember, the goal is to play the game as quietly as possible, because you don’t want to wake the witch! Obviously there will be giggles, and the witch is going to wake up sometimes and shriek, which is sure to cause even more giggles and screams. If the witch wakes up, the game has to start over! And if this all seems too scary, another way to play is to let the kids take turns being the sleeping witch, and just have them don a witch hat.