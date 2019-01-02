Credit: YouTube

10 Days Until the Closure of the Viaduct

If you are going to be affected by the Viaduct closure there is good news.

Here is a brief WSDOT video explaining the NEW Tunnel.

10 days in counting, are you ready? Some businesses are okaying work from home proposals.

The tunnel will be free to use when it first opens, with tolling starting no earlier than summer 2019. After the tunnel opens, it could take weeks or months for traffic patterns to settle down as drivers try different routes to and from their destinations.

Short Video: HERE

