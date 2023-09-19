10 Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2023

Yes, we’re already talking about Halloween. And yes, that means we’re already planning our next-best costume for 2023.

So far top 10 for this year:

1. Barbie or Ken from the “Barbie” movie

2. Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”

3. Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour”

4. Carmy from “The Bear”

5. Wednesday Addams from “Wednesday”

6. Mario, Luigi, Peach and Daisy

7. Maverick from “Top Gun”

8. Daphne Bridgerton from “Bridgerton”

9. Elvis

10. Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler from “Yellowstone”

