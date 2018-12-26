1 Way To Kick Off Your New Year Diet [tips]

The holidays have a tendency to trigger the impulse in all of us, or perhaps (like in my case) you loaded up with sweets to make holiday treats.  Well, now is the time to get rid of it and the easiest way…

Go through your snack drawer and pantry and donate it to the community table at work!

Donate all the heavy carbs, starch and sweets to make room at home with more ‘healthy’ snacks.  Your coworkers will love you for it:)

More New Year Tips>>HERE

And of course if you’re serious about really losing weight, see my friends at 30/10 Weight Loss for Life. (HERE)

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.