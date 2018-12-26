1 Way To Kick Off Your New Year Diet [tips]

The holidays have a tendency to trigger the impulse in all of us, or perhaps (like in my case) you loaded up with sweets to make holiday treats. Well, now is the time to get rid of it and the easiest way…

Go through your snack drawer and pantry and donate it to the community table at work!

Donate all the heavy carbs, starch and sweets to make room at home with more ‘healthy’ snacks. Your coworkers will love you for it:)

And of course if you’re serious about really losing weight, see my friends at 30/10 Weight Loss for Life. (HERE)