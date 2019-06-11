Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

$1 Movies Coming To The Seattle Area This Summer!

June 11, 2019

You can’t do much with a buck…or CAN you?

A great way to cool off in the summer heat is to check out a movie in a theater, ESPECIALLY when you can do it for ONE DOLLAR!

The movies will be screened on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and include kids favorites like “Despicable Me 3,” “Kung Fu Panda 3,” “How to Train Your Dragon,” “The LEGO Batman Movie,” “Secret Lives of Pets,” “Puss in Boots,” and many more.

 

Here are the Regal Cinemas locations in the Puget Sound area:

  • Regal Cinemas Auburn 17, 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn
  • Regal Cinemas Crossroads 8, 1200 156th Ave NE, Bellevue
  • Regal Cinemas Tall Firs 10, 20751 SR 410, Bonney Lake
  • Regal Cinemas Issaquah Highlands 12 IMAX & RPX, 940 NE Park Dr, Issaquah
  • Regal Cinemas Lakewood 15 & RPX, 2410 84th St S, Lakewood
  • Regal Cinemas Alderwood 7 & RPX, 3501 184th St SW, Lynnwood
  • Regal Cinemas Longston Place 14, 13317 Meridian E, Puyallup
  • Regal Cinemas South Hill 6, 3500 S Meridian, Puyallup
  • Regal Cinemas Bella Bottega 11, 8890 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond
  • Regal Cinemas The Landing 14 & RPX, 900 N 10th Pl, Renton
  • Regal Cinemas Meridian 16, 1501 7th Ave, Seattle
  • Regal Cinemas Thornton Place 14 & IMAX, 316 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle

