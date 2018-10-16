Zucchini Alfredo but it has Mushrooms so A.J. Might Not Just Love it

Zucchini Alfredo adapted from THM (Trim Healthy Mama)

3 medium size zucchinis

5-6 medium size mushrooms

1 cube butter or half cup cocunut oil

4 wedges “laughing cow cheese”

1/4 to 1/2 cup your favorite milk, I used cashew

3 chicken breasts

Zoodle the zucchinis, if you don’t have a zoodler, some stores sell them already zoodled.

Use 1/2 cube butter to saute zoodles until soft, set aside

Saute mushrooms in the other half of butter or cocunut oil, until soft, set aside.

Cube chicken (I use kitchen Scissors)

Spray a fry pan with your favorite spray, cook chicken until done, set aside.

grease or spray another pan or the same one, put the cheese wedges in on low heat, smash with a fork until melted. Add 1/3 cup milk, mix until it is a sauce. Add more milk if you like a thinner sauce.

In a big pan combine all ingredience, stir well, salt pepper and garlic to taste, then serve.