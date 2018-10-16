Zucchini Alfredo but it has Mushrooms so A.J. Might Not Just Love it

Zucchini Alfredo adapted from THM (Trim Healthy Mama)

3 medium size zucchinis

5-6 medium size mushrooms

1 cube butter or half cup cocunut oil

4 wedges “laughing cow cheese”

1/4 to 1/2 cup your favorite milk, I used cashew

3 chicken breasts

Zoodle the zucchinis, if you don’t have a zoodler, some stores sell them already zoodled.

Use 1/2 cube butter to saute zoodles until soft, set aside

Saute mushrooms in the other half of butter or cocunut oil, until soft, set aside.

Cube chicken (I use kitchen Scissors)

Spray a fry pan with your favorite spray, cook chicken until done, set aside.

grease or spray another pan or the same one, put the cheese wedges in on low heat, smash with a fork until melted.  Add 1/3 cup milk, mix until it is a sauce.  Add more milk if you like a thinner sauce.

In a big pan combine all ingredience, stir well, salt pepper and garlic to taste, then serve.

 

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.