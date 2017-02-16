Credit: CinematicFilm | BigStockPhoto.com

Yup, It’s Wet Outside [Seattle Rain Stats]

According to the Seattle Weather Blog:  Seattle averages 37.49 inches of precipitation a year, with the vast majority falling as rain instead of snow. Official precipitation totals for the city are measured at Sea-Tac Airport, which is actually located south of the Seattle city limits. Regardless, Seattle’s precipitation has been logged there since 1945—with records from 1948 onward now digitized by the National Climatic Data Center.  Take a look at the graphs (HERE).

Seattle Weather Blog Twitter (HERE) and also reports: has received FOUR TIMES the average rainfall for the first half of February.

And with two sizeable mudslides, with the threat of more…it’s been wet.

AboutShellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
