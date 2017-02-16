Yup, It’s Wet Outside [Seattle Rain Stats]

According to the Seattle Weather Blog: Seattle averages 37.49 inches of precipitation a year, with the vast majority falling as rain instead of snow. Official precipitation totals for the city are measured at Sea-Tac Airport, which is actually located south of the Seattle city limits. Regardless, Seattle’s precipitation has been logged there since 1945—with records from 1948 onward now digitized by the National Climatic Data Center. Take a look at the graphs (HERE).

Seattle Weather Blog Twitter (HERE) and also reports: # Seattle has received FOUR TIMES the average rainfall for the first half of February.

And with two sizeable mudslides, with the threat of more…it’s been wet.