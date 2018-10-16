Palmer's Playlist What is Ashley's Daughter actually singing

You’re Welcome! And Thank you!

We are basking in the glow of Disney on Ice this week, so Palmer’s Playlist is full of Disney hits!

This one is one of her faves, in fact she makes Ashley listen to it at least once a day!

Can you guess what she’s singing today? Hint: we gave it away right off the bat!

And make sure you grab your Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream” tickets before they’re gone and listen all week to win!

Disney on Ice at Accesso Showare Center, November 1st-5th

Disney on Ice at Angel of the Winds Arena, November 8th-11th

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
