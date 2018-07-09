You’re going nowhere!

Or at least it might feel like that starting tonight if you’re trying to get from Seattle to Shoreline on Northbound 99!
WSDOT has a big paving project getting underway that will see daily and nightly lane closures.
According to the DOT, details of the project are as follows-
Most of the work will take place at night, but some daytime lane closures are necessary. At least one lane of SR 99 will remain open in each direction throughout the project. Crews will accommodate business and residential access. The closures details are:
- One lane at 7 p.m. and a second lane (in three-lane sections) at 8 p.m.
- One lane weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during non-peak travel times
- Weekdays, all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. for the morning commute
- Weekends, short sections of the right lane will close from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday, and the adjacent lane nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bus pad work.
The $16.8 million project will take about two years to complete.
To keep up to date with the info, check out the PROJECT PAGE.