You’ll Never Believe What They Found in Oregon!!!

The Brown Widow spider has been spotted in Oregon City! Now, you may be thinking, “what’s the big deal?” Well, we will tell you what the big flippin’ deal is, the spider is from South Africa! That’s halfway across the world and It. Traveled. Here!

Think about this… the hardest part of this venomous spider’s journey is over. It made it to the United States from another continent and then it migrated up here to the Pacific Northwest. Now, all it has to do is hop in an Uber and get to Seattle.

So, you probably want to know what this highly venomous arachnid looks like, right!?!?

Well, here you go. CLICK AT YOUR OWN RISK!