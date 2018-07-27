You Ssssseem Tenssssssse…

You really can’t make this stuff up…

Zoo Offering Snake Massages: The Daily Mail claims The Crocodile Park, in Davao City, Philippines, is offering snake massages. Zoo workers place a 110-pound albino Burmese python on tourists before the snake slithers over people’s bodies.

The zoo released a statement saying; The key to enjoying the snake massage is to relax, like any other massage. Burmese Pythons are very friendly, but they can sense if you are tense and that makes them uneasy. They are of course known for constricting their prey, but as long as they are not coiled around you they are very friendly. This is why we have people lay on their back, allowing the snakes to slither back and forth over the stomach or back of the person. We have found that they provide the perfect balance between pressure for the muscles and a refreshing sensation due to their cold, scaly skin.”

