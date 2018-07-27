You Ssssseem Tenssssssse…

You really can’t make this stuff up…

Zoo Offering Snake Massages: The Daily Mail claims The Crocodile Park, in Davao City, Philippines, is offering snake massages. Zoo workers place a 110-pound albino Burmese python on tourists before the snake slithers over people’s bodies.

The zoo released a statement saying; The key to enjoying the snake massage is to relax, like any other massage. Burmese Pythons are very friendly, but they can sense if you are tense and that makes them uneasy. They are of course known for constricting their prey, but as long as they are not coiled around you they are very friendly. This is why we have people lay on their back, allowing the snakes to slither back and forth over the stomach or back of the person. We have found that they provide the perfect balance between pressure for the muscles and a refreshing sensation due to their cold, scaly skin.”

Listen here!

Eeek! Ben in Seattle called in to share a sssscary sssssnake ssssstory about his roommate…

 

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.